On Hadiza Bala

The plight of Hadiza Bala at NPA is similar to that of Prof Yusuf, the boss of NHIS once upon a time. It’s like the duo felt that due to the fact that they are related to the president and have wide connections, they can step over their bosses.

This act will definitely be seen by many superiors as sabotage, malice and disloyalty which can be damaging to that tie with the president. I do not think Hadiza and Yusuf are worst than many still heading MDAs with high perception of fault but still enjoying ‘immunity’ as well as dubious and illegal extensions. Simply, they just didn’t get their acts right.

Moh’d Bagudu,

Minna

