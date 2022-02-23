On epileptic power supply in Ibadan

Residents of Ibadan are crying out to the Federal Government on the worsening power supply in the town. For weeks now, most parts of the town, particularly Akobo axis, have not had power supply.

Given that it is the responsibility of the government to see to the welfare of the people, including the provision of power, the situation is totally appalling.

This situation is worsened by the high temperature and heatwave the town has witnessed recently. Typically, when workers return home from work, they expect to relax with their fans and air conditioners switched on, but with the current situation, they meet darkness and very hot rooms and eventually sleep uncomfortably through the night.

It would have been better if the residents could at least open their windows to receive some fresh air at night but they dare not for fear of armed robbers and burglars.

It is by giving us regular power supply that we can live meaningful lifestyles. The suffering is enough.

The power sector in Nigeria has been underperforming even after its privatisation but we cannot take it any longer.

I call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Power to summon the management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and ask why the company has refused to supply power to its customers.

Is there anything the IBEDC can tell Ibadan residents for its failure to give them regular electricity as promised? Everywhere gets so dark at night in Ibadan. The only places that get lit in Ibadan are the roads because of the newly installed street lights by the state government.

On top of the darkness, the IBEDC still sends humongous bills to unmetered consumers to pay for darkness.

I suggest President Muhammadu Buhari should set up a committee that will look into the issue of epileptic power supply and the general failure of the power sector.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan.