On agitations in Nigeria

THERE are various agitations going on in the country and the reasons are not farfetched; the government has failed in its three cardinal programmes vis: protection of lives and property, economic recovery and fight against corruption. What Nigerians want is security of their lives and property and when the government fails in this, they will resort to self defence.

This is the root of all agitations going on in the country and the president needs to address the cause of agitations rather than focusing on the agitators. It is time to go beyond cutting off errant branches on a problem but looking for the root by addressing issues squarely.

At this point, Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest and invasion of Sunday Igboho’s residence is not the solution. Instead of chasing the Kanus and Igbohos, the government should squarely face terrorists, armed Fulani herdsmen, bandits and criminals that are maiming, robbing, raping and kidnapping innocent people.

There are reports that Boko Haram has taken over a large chunk of territory in the North-East and has appointed a ‘governor’ over the captured territory, with the imposition of tax collection from Nigerians. This is a despicable situation that has made Nigeria become a laughing stock in the comity of nations when they see our top government officials and religious leaders negotiating with Boko Haram and kidnappers and doling out big amounts of our money to the criminals as ransoms.

This is the time to tell the government the truth that the AK-47-wielding Fulani herdsmen invading peoples’ farms, destroying crops and sending farmers out of their farmlands should be declared terrorists and should not be treated as untouchable. The government should see its critics as friends who want the best for the country.

A government that dialogues with bandits and herdsmen should not turn its armoury on agitators. The government should note that all over the world it is not a crime to ask for referendum. If the Igbo and Yoruba or any other tribe want a referendum, so be it. We can only be together in Nigeria if there is equity, fairness, justice and obedience to the rule of law. A country that operates two sets of law will definitely know no peace.