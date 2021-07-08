Death of teenager at Oodua nation rally

Letters
By Jimoh Mumin - Ibadan
Death of teenager, APC CECPC and gale, the key to survival, students Benefits of skill acquisition, ‘Bunmi Yerokun, Undue delay in insurance, fees Letter to Mr. President on insecurity, On Otunla Blessing’s murder, Banana Island sand filling, Presidency Financial autonomy, AFRICOM Almajiri and Maiduguri, On failed promises, Lagos Cryptocurrency Insecurity in Nigeria, Customs What is wrong, efcc, sunday igboho, Good governance, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state., EFCC chairman’s corruption fight, Kidnapping, new method of looting, Effectiveness of Oyo female police, Fidelity to the nation, on the Nigerian youth, If banditry, kidnapping is not a federal offence

THE death of a 14-year-old girl caused by yet-to-be identified persons during the Oodua nation rally held in Lagos State at the weekend is a tragedy that should not have occurred. The police have come out openly to deny the allegation that they are responsible for the death of the innocent girl.

The question that needs to be answered to unravel the mystery is who fired the shot that killed the young girl who didn’t participate in the rally? If we are being honest, it was not a good moment for Nigeria to lose one of her promising citizens.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hammed Odumosu, must conduct full investigations into this senseless killing and expose the killer of the girl without delay. The parents of the deceased may not have the means to fight for justice but they are crying for justice and the only way to console them is to fish out the killer.

Nigerians have the right to express their feelings and also to protest in the face of calamity and tyranny. The hope and future of the young girl have been dashed for just no cause. During a peaceful protest, no one is allowed to fire a live bullet at protesters. A repeat of such should never happen. Nigerians must be kept safe and this should be the priority of government.

You might also like
Letters

Rickety vehicles on Nigerian roads

Letters

On agitations in Nigeria

Letters

Save us from Fiditi stream

Letters

Letter to APC youths

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More