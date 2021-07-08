Death of teenager at Oodua nation rally

THE death of a 14-year-old girl caused by yet-to-be identified persons during the Oodua nation rally held in Lagos State at the weekend is a tragedy that should not have occurred. The police have come out openly to deny the allegation that they are responsible for the death of the innocent girl.

The question that needs to be answered to unravel the mystery is who fired the shot that killed the young girl who didn’t participate in the rally? If we are being honest, it was not a good moment for Nigeria to lose one of her promising citizens.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hammed Odumosu, must conduct full investigations into this senseless killing and expose the killer of the girl without delay. The parents of the deceased may not have the means to fight for justice but they are crying for justice and the only way to console them is to fish out the killer.

Nigerians have the right to express their feelings and also to protest in the face of calamity and tyranny. The hope and future of the young girl have been dashed for just no cause. During a peaceful protest, no one is allowed to fire a live bullet at protesters. A repeat of such should never happen. Nigerians must be kept safe and this should be the priority of government.