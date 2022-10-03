On 2023 election campaigns

In the build-up to the 2023 general election, many of the politicians in the country have been unfolding various manifestos. Many are actually intoxicated by their manifestos in the quest to emerge as victors during the forthcoming elections. The truth of the matter, however, is that only God knows who the victorious candidates in all electoral contests will be.

As the politicians flag off their campaigns, they should maintain probity and decorum in all their activities for peace and tranquility to reign in the country.

The great personality and popularity which some of our politicians are well known for should be positively reflected during the campaigns. The truth of the matter is that a politician’s antecedents as a responsible person will definitely speak volumes during the campaign season.

I grew up in a community that was very close to Mapo Hall in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the Second Republic, the place where Chief Obafemi Awolowo used to flag off his campaigns in those days. There was peace everywhere, and because of the love that the people had for the sage, they joined the campaign team without being forced to do so!

As a good politician, your antecedents will surely serve as a true reflection of who you are to the masses. There should be no vilification campaigns. The politicians should understand the fact the lives of the people who will vote them into the power are sacrosanct and must be adequately protected throughout the country.

I, therefore, urge the politicians to avoid inflammatory statements that can cause chaos in the public throughout the entire period that has been slated for the 2023 campaigns.

Rev. Oladimeji Michael Olalekan, Ibadan.

