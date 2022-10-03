Social media influencer, Oloye, surprises staff with gifts

Social media influencer and serial entrepreneur, Samuel Oladimeji Edun, popularly known on the micro-blogging platform Twitter as Oloye recently donated gift items to his staff members.

In an exclusive conversation with our reporter after the event, Oloye who tweets @_manlikeHB said he was moved by good relationships they enjoy together with his staff.

According to him, “I had known for a long time that gifts make people happier as much as I feel when I receive them too. Gifts also make people happier and improve staff relationships.”

The gift items which range from; electric blenders, electric rice cooker, electric fans, gas cookers and others, were received by the beneficiaries at the office who felt motivated and they showed their appreciation in return, promised to be more sincere and hardworking.

Oloye who promised to do more said just like clients, staff play a big role in the success of businesses and organisations. According to him, gifting improves employees morale, impacts loyalty, increases monetisation and it makes employees feel appreciated not just in words.