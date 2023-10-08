Member representing Toro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dabo Isma’il Haruna in his efforts to mitigate the hardships of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, has commenced the distribution of N85 million cash as palliation to constituents in Bauchi.

While speaking shortly after his engagements over the weekend, Hon Haruna stated, “I was at Tilden Fulani for a condolences visit to the Family of Mallam Saleh Sugar (Manga) over the demise of his wife”.

He added, “I then proceeded to Miya Barkate to empower Abdul Ganiyu Mai Shayi (Tea Seller) with the sum of N200,0000 to enable him to boost his business.

“I moved to Gumau to sympathize with one of my Legislative Aides, Auwal Wada Gumau who lost his father a week ago and flagged off the distribution of cash transfers to 100 Vulnerable people with N5000 each totalling N500,000.

“At Rishi, I was at the residence of Liman Abdullahi before moving to the palace of Mai Gundumar Rishi, Abdul’aziz where I flagged off another cash transfer of N5000 each to another 100 Vulnerable people, totalling the sum of N500,000.”

The lawmaker explained further, “The beneficiaries in Gumau and Rishi amounting to N1,000,000 are part of the earlier 1000 announced.

“The sorting and clustering continues in all three other Districts of Toro, Lame and Jama’a making up the Toro Federal Constituency until the remaining 800 beneficiaries are exhausted which the Committee set up will handle.

“Apart from the above mentioned, the sum of N2.5m was distributed to groups and Haske supporters at different locations and villages visited at the course of our engagements”.

“I distributed another N6,000,000 to 120 women under Haske Kudin Jari with each Woman benefiting with the sum of N50,000.

“As for the distribution of Rice to 1,500 Constituents, it will be handled by the Committees once the names of the beneficiaries are sorted. The distribution of other items will follow which we will announce in due course, Insha’Allah.”

“Just last week, I amended a motion on the floor of the House of Representatives, ably moved by a colleague from Zamfara, on the North West insecurity, on the gruesome killings and Kidnappings in their region.





“I requested that Toro, Ningi, Dass, Bauchi, Tafawa Balewa and Saminaka LGAs be added to the prayers of the need to deploy Anti Kidnapping Squads to flush out these mindless criminals.

“We shall continue to engage the relevant stakeholders, Youths and traditional rulers on the way forward of our Constituency. This empowerment will continue in Jama’a District and at the same time other items such as clothes will be distributed to the less privileged.

“I most sincerely thank the Constituents for their warm receptions in all the Communities and villages visited at the course of this engagements.We count on your prayers and unrelentless support always.”

