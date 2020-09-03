Oloyede has transformed JAMB — Sultan Abubakar

THE Sultan of Sokoto and president-general, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing transformation of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board as part of measures to strengthen quality education in the country.

The monarch spoke when he visited the headquarters of JAMB, Bwari, Abuja, where he commended the registrar and chief executive of JAMB, Professor Is’haq Oloyede, for the uncommon transformations he had brought to board, especially in terms of quality leadership, integrity, accountability, discipline and openness in the management of the resources as well as other affairs entrusted to him.

He said, “I have followed keenly the activities of Professor Oloyede since his appointment as the registrar of the board and have noticed his tremendous achievements over a short period of time.

“I’m not surprised as he has always demonstrated competence in all responsibilities assigned to him, and this certainly should not be different. My visit is to identify with this great achiever, encourage him to do more for the nation and thank God for the wisdom given to him.”

Earlier the registrar, Professor Is’haq Oloyede, while welcoming His Eminence to the board’s headquarters, thanked him for finding time out of his tight schedule to visit the board.

