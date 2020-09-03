Ganduje disburses N880m for primary schools renovation

KANO State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said a sum of N880,922,432 has been disbursed to the Community Promotion Council (CPC) in the 44 local governments of the state for the rehabilitation of primary schools.

He said his administration would continue to finance education being the bedrock for societal development, noting that this was why it allocates over 26 per cent of its yearly budget to education.

Ganduje made the remarks while presenting N20 million each to branches of Community Promotion Council across the 44 local governments for the renovation of some selected primary schools across the state, at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, Kofar Mata.

A statement by his chief press secretary, Abba Anwar, said “We have the political will, we are doing our best in financing our education sector and also community participation is prioritised as well.

“Our budgetary allocation is over 26 per cent. We use five per cent of our internally generated revenue and five per cent of our local government statutory allocation, all to the basket of Education Trust Fund. We are committing these to have quality education.”

Meanwhile, the Queen of England has commended the commitment of Governor Ganduje in the area of education development.

Relaying the commendation on behalf of the Queen, the representative of the Department for International Development (DFID), Nafisa Ado, said “Kano is really doing well in protecting the rights of children with her free and compulsory primary and secondary education policy.

“On behalf of Her Majesty, the Queen of England, we are commending Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for investing rightly in education. We will consistently partner with the state government in this direction.”

