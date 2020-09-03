Delta announces more flights during winter, summer 2021

As Delta works to restart service in line with the lifting of travel restrictions, potential vaccine availability and the gradual return of demand, it’s customers will see more trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights to top business and leisure destinations for the winter 2020-2021 and summer 2021 seasons.

While the airline said it expected pre-COVID level recovery for international flying to continue to lag U.S. domestic, it announced plans to add over 50 transoceanic flights next summer, compared to the summer 2020 schedule.

The United States carrier which promised to focus its strengths in its core markets and with the support of its partners while offering customers a wide array of onward connections, declared: “While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they’re longing for.”

Commenting, the Senior Vice President, Network Planning, for the airline, Joe Esposito, added: “Customers flying internationally can look forward to a modernised fleet featuring our latest cabin products and a travel experience that prioritizes their health and the health of our employees from check-in to baggage claim.”

The airline further explained that as customers consider future travel, whether international or domestic, Delta’s multi-layered approach to their health and safety ensures peace of mind throughout the journey, which include, but are not limited to: sanitizing all aircraft with electrostatic spraying before departure and extensive pre-flight disinfection of high-touch points throughout the aircraft interior.

Equally, the Delta airline’s partners have introduced measures to ensure that customers enjoy a hassle-free seamless and safe experience from start to finish with regular updates posted on their websites as service returns.

Under this development, Delta will operate the adjusted schedule with a more efficient, upgraded fleet of Airbus A350-900s, A330-900neos and refurbished Boeing 767s, following the retirement of its Boeing 777 aircraft by the end of October, 2020.

