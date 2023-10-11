Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Wednesday, said God’s blessing for national rebirth is in earnest for the country.

He offered this assurance during the event titled “Prayer to Almighty God,” which is a component of the activities taking place as part of the ongoing Olokun/Olosa Festival in Lagos.

Speaking at the event held at the Oodua House, in Ikeja area of the state, Iba Adams, who was represented by the National Assistant General Secretary of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Chief Mrs.Folakemi Banmeke, said prayer to Almighty God is the spiritual encounter with God.

According to the Yoruba generalissimo, the programme is the content of the spirituality of the highest God, saying that it is purely a spiritual event with clerics coming from both the Christians, Muslims and the Traditionalists to offer prayers to reflect “our beliefs in the power of prayers and the unequal ability of God, the Supreme Being in all our affairs.”

“With this programme, it is my belief that God’s blessing for national rebirth is in earnest,” he said.

Adams, however, charged all OPC members to rekindle their hope in the progress of Yoruba land, adding that this year’s edition of Olokun/Olosa Festival would set Nigeria and the South West region free from both spiritual and cultural bondage.

In his sermon, Sheikh Abdul Mumeen Saliu, who is the Founder, Al-Ameen School of Arabic Teachings, said God had used the OPC to change the story of Yoruba race, insisting that members should remain committed to the ideals of the organization.

“God didn’t like betrayers. Once we have agreed on a just cause, it is the duty of every body to remain firm on the cause. That is why I am appealing to all members of the OPC to stand firm behind the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, for them to fulfill the dream of the Yoruba race,” the Muslim cleric said.

Meanwhile, Primate Prophet Peter Oyewole from the C&S Church, Agbojesu Ijedodo, spoke about true love among members, saying God was fulfilling great purposes with the OPC, and had continued to make the body a blessing to Yorubaland and to Nigeria.

“Those that have denigrated the OPC as an organization of vagabonds can now testify to the blessing of God in the organization.

“OPC will continue to be a blessing to Yorubaland, and to Nigeria because the Yoruba socio-cultural organization is doing the will of God,” he said.

An Ifa Chief Priest, Chief Raimi Anipupo, advised members of the OPC not to lose focus as the light of cultural rejuvenation.

Present at the event were members of the National Executive Council and National Coordinating Council of the OPC, the Olokun Festival Planning Committee and members of OPC from the local governments in Lagos State.

Other guests at the event include Sheikh Musa Girigisu, Senior Evangelist Francis Wesu from the C.C.C. Oluwalogbon Parish, Chief Taiwo Falana, Amiru Teslim Kolade, among others.

