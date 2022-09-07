Olare-Aja unveiled at Ugborodo ahead PIA implementation

OIL-RICH Ugborodo land in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, has unveiled a new Eghare-Aja to oversee the affairs of the people of the coastal area.

The new Eghare-Aja of Ugborodo, Daniel Uwahwah Galassi II, was unveiled with hundreds of indigenes at Ode-Ugborodo, headquarters of Ugborodo land in attendance.

The new leader is to administratively oversee the Council of Elders across Ugborodo land comprising Ode-Ugborodo, Ogidigben, Ajudaibo, Madanhon and Ijaghala. Speaking at the event, the Igbajo of Ugborodo, Prince Peri Atete, described the new Eghare-Aja as a perfect choice of the people.

“Today is a special day for the people of Ugborodo, because it is the day the whole world will know that we have just installed a new Eghare- Aja whose name is Eghare Daniel Uwawah,” he said.

The unveiling, which was done at the Ode-Ugborodo town hall, saw Chief Ayirimi Emami and Olaja-Orori (chief priest), Chief Benson Dube Omadeli and other dignitaries in attendance.

Speaking after his unveiling, the Eghare-Aja thanked God and the ancestors of Ugborodo land as well as the Olaja-Orori, Chief Omadeli for a successful transition.

He said that his emergence would be for peace, adding that he would work with all the people to move the communities forward.

In his remarks, the Chief Priest of Ugborodo said all issues which require the attention of the Eghare-Aja should be addressed to Eghare Daniel Uwawah.

He said the new traditional head of the oil-rich community is trusted and has the capacity to be a good administrator. He said that arrangement was ongoing to convey another stakeholders’ meeting of all indigenes of the area to brainstorm on how IOCs operating in the area would implement the PIA in the area.

“The installation rites were performed in the other Ugborodo community but we came here to do the unveiling of the Eghare-Aja to the public.

“He was installed according to the custom and tradition of the Ugborodo people at the ancestral place,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Chief Emami, while commending the exercise that produced the new Eghare-Aja, highlighted the significance and roles in administering the communities under his (Eghare-Aja) watch.

The unveiling was graced by a large number of indigenes who came all over from across the five communities and Warri