NIMASA donates medical equipment in Abuja

THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has donated medical equipment to some hospitals in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Presenting the items, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh who was represented by the Director Special Duties, Mr. Isichei Osamgbi explained that the donation was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The DG said the presentation to Asokoro District Hospital was symbolic and that other hospitals within the FCT were also billed to benefit from the donation.

He explained that the gesture was to support the Federal Government and other stakeholders in improving service delivery in the health care sector in Nigeria.

Responding, the Executive Secretary of the FCT Emergency Management Agency and the Medical Director of Asokoro District Hospital expressed deep appreciation for the kind gesture emphasising that the items would go a long way towards improving health care delivery in the FCT.

NIMASA has so far donated hospital equipment, educational materials, security intervention items and relief materials to states across the Federation as part of its 2022 CSR programme.

