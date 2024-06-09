In a bold initiative to combat climate change, promote environmental sustainability, and advance the cause of a livable and prosperous society, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Anambra State, is set to host its maiden Tree Planting and Climate Action Summit.

The event, with its theme of Tree-Mendous Strategy for a Sustainable Future, which will take place on Wednesday, , July 1 2024, at the Igbariam Campus of the university, will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions on climate change mitigation strategies and environmental stewardship, the unveiling of the COOU 5-Year Strategic Plan for Tree Planting and Climate Action, the investiture of COOU Climate Action Ambassadors, and symbolic tree planting activities by dignitaries, stakeholders, volunteers, and members of the university community.

According to the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Kate Azuka Omenugha, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, the initiative not only aims to beautify the university campus but also contributes to a healthier environment by absorbing carbon dioxide, improving air quality, providing natural shade, promoting the green economy, and advancing climate literacy.

She said the 5-Year Strategic Plan for Tree Planting and Climate Action to be powered through the university’s One Staff, One Tree, One Student, One Tree campaign and collaborative partnerships with external vision-sharers seeks to ultimately deliver 1,000,000 native trees across the three campuses of the university and various parts of Anambra State.

“As an action rally that seeks to leave no one behind, the Acting Vice Chancellor, on behalf of the management, staff, and students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, invites all beneficiaries and benefactors of the earth to join this pivotal event and become part of the solution for a greener and prosperous tomorrow, Omenugha further noted.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE