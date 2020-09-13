Ojay Wright: It’s my time now

For everyone venturing into music, the ambition has always been uniform: to take the industry by storm, become a household name, win awards, become a legend.

Starting out, popular music act, Ojay Wright, was no different. He professed his lofty dreams of becoming the go-to star.

“It is about time to show the world why they should bank on me when it comes to quality music. At this point, they have to adjust to the fact that a new act is about to take over. This is going to be different from any other artiste or project that penetrated the industry in the past.”

Unlike many who go into music with no popular history or family name, Wright has a head start there. He is the son of famous actress, Bukky Wright. The bar his mum has raised with her acting career becomes a subconscious benchmark for him and the singer admits to the pressure of living up to the hype that comes with an established name.

“Being famous before actually becoming famous can mess with your head. But I am sure at the end of the day, my last name will still work for me. That’s years and decades of work and legacy that have gone into that name ‘Wright’ but nothing anyone can do about it once God says it is time,” the singer expressed.

Wright, in his defiant and confident self, disregards attempts to ridicule his progress so far, and has only one word to reply critics with – time.

“Time I guess. When it’s your time, regardless of what you do or sing, the world will dance. But I am sure that it’s about my time now, so, fingers crossed. I just want you guys to stick with me all the way.”

To prove that his music stardom is almost upon us, Wright cites his latest single, ‘Erika’. Going by numbers and airwaves features, ‘Erika’ may rival many ‘hit’ songs and Wright is happy that some recognition is coming his way for his music. He shares the inspiration behind the song which coincides with the name of a Big Brother Naija housemate.

“I basically wanted to talk about a strong black woman. Erika embodies the strong, independent, courageous, sexy black woman. During the process of creation, Erykah Badu came to mind and of course, she embodies these characteristics. So, we worked with it. This track had already been created before Big Brother went live this year,” Wright disclosed.

“A colleague of mine who is a media guru, Wole Ogundare heard one of the records and suggested Teni would fit perfectly on it. And she is actually my primary school friend and I already had the intention of collaborating with her. So, I figured this was a perfect opportunity to work together. We made a couple of calls to her team and we got it done. Even the video is ready too.”

The singer who doubles as a fashionista then reassures fans, “There is still more to come from the catalogue of the new Ojay before this year runs out. In fact, I’m just getting started.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…

50 Million Nigerians May Develop Mental Illness, Commit Suicide ― Expert

Contrary to what many people think, a mental health expert, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik has said that 50 million Nigerians stand a risk of developing mental health problems, and some culminating in suicide.

Dr Abdulmalik spoke at a one-day online training on mental health and suicide reportage for media practitioners in commemoration of the World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) 2020…