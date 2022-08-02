Ohanaeze disclaims impeachment threat on Osinbajo

The apex Igbo socio-cultural cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has reacted to a publication alluding to calling for the inclusion of Vice President Osinbajo in the mooted impeachment plan of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed and issued by Dr Alex Ogbonnia, the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, they denied ever nursing such involvement or written about such.

The statement reads fully: “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to a bizarre and reckless publication currently circulating in the media indicating that Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on “the National Assembly to include the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN in the impeachment threat on the President Muhammadu Buhari”. Ordinarily, Ohanaeze Ndigbo would have ignored the said press release, but silence in this circumstance will tend to give validity to such a fallacy by the unsuspecting public.

“It is, therefore, necessary to inform that those behind the fake press release are mischief makers, impostors, charlatans and lose media navigators who leech on the invaluable footprints of “Ohanaeze Ndigbo to issue press releases for narrow, perverse and illicit pecuniary interests.

“We wish to inform the general public that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has neither contemplated nor issued such a reckless statement on the person of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

“It is worth repeating that various eminent Igbo dignitaries have appealed to such mischief makers to appreciate that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide represents the history, emotions, collectivity, spirituality, unity and strength of the Igbo nation. We have severally appealed to the social deviants that the Igbo, all over the world owe a profound emotional attachment to their apex socio-cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and as such our sacred identity should not be desecrated on the whims, caprices and immediacies of the uninitiated. The Igbo have a unique socio-political orientation and disposition; they are republican, egalitarian, deliberative, liberal and democratic.

“On the other hand, no person has a right to wake up and issue a far-reaching statement on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo without consultations or a form of consensus. Those behind such acts are highly ignorant of the damages they cause to themselves and the Igbo nation on a daily basis. They are reminded that every misconduct against the Igbo pantheon has its corresponding consequences.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor regrets the embarrassments that are often caused to the general public by the maladjusted attention seekers that deploy the name of Ohaneze Ndigbo in most unscrupulous dimensions.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide hereby vehemently disclaims the unwarranted press release against the person of the erudite scholar and the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ohanaeze disclaims… Ohanaeze disclaims…