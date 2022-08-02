Borno chief judge swears in 21 Sharia Court judges

The Chief Justice of Borno State (CJBS), Justice Kashim Zannah, has sworn in new 21 judges of the Sharia Court in the state.

In his address at the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Justice Zannah urged the newly sworn-in judges to be firm and just in the discharge of their duties as in line with their oath of office.

He admonished them to conduct their affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath of office that was administered on them.

He said “each of you coming in on merit and not by any influence or favour, you should have no difficulty in believing us when we say we will tolerate corruption, we will not under any condition or excuse tolerate corruption.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We punish it with dismissal bor disgrace and that is the only punishment for corruption not demotion or transfer, just like we have no choice but to appoint you when you passed your exams.”

He urged the newly sworn-in judges to be firm and just in the discharge of their duties as in line with their oath of office.

“All of you were clearly informed of the conditions and that you will be posted anywhere in the state where is restored and government will provide facilities very soon.”

He urged the local authorities through the instrumentalities of the state government to enable the new judges to have farms to cultivate and improve food supply within the state.

Earlier speaking, State Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association( NBA), Barrister Abba Malam Ummate applauded the state government for the laudable projects embarked upon in the judiciary and appealed for timely completion of the projects.