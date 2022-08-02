Insecurity: Governors are Nigeria’s problems, says Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana, on Tuesday, blamed the security challenges bedevilling the country on governors in the 36 states of the federation.

Falana, a frontline human rights activist, submitted that governors in the country are not ready to defend the democratic rights of the people they are administering.

He spoke at a public lecture with the theme, “Good Governance Or Mis-Governance: The Contract Called Democracy,” which was held as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Abeokuta Club.

The event was held at the Millennium Hall in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Falana, who was one of the discussants at the anniversary moderated by the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, and chaired by Mr Fola Adeola, said that Nigerians cannot enjoy dividends of democracy in an insecure environment.

He said: “The welfare and security of the people shall be the primary purpose of governance. Once you do not take care of the security of the people and their welfare, there will be a problem.

“Our country is in crisis and the crisis is compounded by the refusal of our governors to run the country well. Under this constitution, it is not the business of Abuja alone to secure all of us.

“There are 39 members of the Nigerian Police Council. Governors are 36 of them, only three federal officers, the President is the Chairman, the Inspector General of Police and the Chairman of the Police Council. That council should be meeting regularly to discuss the policing of Nigeria.

“Police powers are not the exclusive responsibility of the president. They are to be jointly shared between Abuja and the state governments. The president has only one vote.

“Since 1999, Obasanjo never called the meeting of the council, because we had gone to court. Buhari has called two meetings just to inform the governors that he has appointed an IG, who is in an acting capacity and that he wanted to confirm him.

“Whereas, Section 216 of the Constitution says, ‘before appointing or removing an IG, the president must call a meeting of the council and consult members.’ Our governors read about the removal of IG, just like all of us and nobody is asking about it.

“The duty of the police council is to administer, organise and supervise the Nigerian Police Force, but only the President is giving those powers, not by the Constitution, but by our governors.”





In his remarks, Adeola said that Nigeria has been consumed by the absence of good governance at the family, corporate and political levels.

On his part, Prof. Soyinka urged Nigerians to hold their leaders responsible for their actions and inactions.

President of the club, Engr. Tokunbo Odebunmi, said the club founded in 1972 was established to promote values.

He charged leaders in the country to use the opportunity of the various submissions at the interactive session to enhance governance.

Other discussants at the lecture were the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyode; tax consultant, Dr Gbenga Adeoye; energy expert, Chief Sunday Oduntan, and foremost industrialist, Chief Ogooluwa Bankole.