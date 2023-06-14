Adebo Ogundoyin, a 36-year-old lawmaker representing Ibarapa East State Constituency, has been re-elected as Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly on Wednesday.

This makes it the first time in Oyo State that a lawmaker will be elected as speaker for consecutive assemblies without any interruption.

Ogundoyin was reelected during the inauguration of the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly presided over by the clerk of the House, Mrs Yetunde Awe

The motion for the nomination of Hon Adebo Ogundoyin as the speaker was moved by the member representing the Iseyin/Itesiwaju state constituency, Hon Adeola Bamidele and seconded by Hon Babajide Gabriel of Ibadan North 2 state constituency

Ogundoyin emerged unopposed as there was no other nomination for the position of speaker.

Ogundoyin is the highest-ranking member in the Oyo State House of Assembly today having joined the legislature in 2018.

The 10th Oyo State House of Assembly is made up of 28 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members and 4 All Progressives Congress (APC) members.

