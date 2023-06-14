Intersociety said this on Monday in a statement circulated to the press in Awka by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi.

Titled farewell gift to Buhari, others, the group said, “700 Christians were slaughtered in May, 1,100 in 60 days and 2,150 in 160 days of 2023, adding, “Plateau ‘donated’ 350 Christian lives; Benue 190; Kaduna 100; Nassarawa 62; Niger 50; Taraba 40; Borno/Yobe 40 etc; within the period under review.

The group said El-Rufai and other aiders and abettors in the saga should be arrested and tried at International Criminal Court over Southern Kaduna/Middle-Belt ‘butcheries’.

The group statement read in part, “Intersociety hereby joins the Coalition of Nigerians living in the United Kingdom in calling on the leaders of the Southern Kaduna, the Middle-Belt and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to go after Mallam el-Rufai by ensuring that he does not go scot-free or walk the streets of Nigeria and west democracies freely.

“The UK Government as a State-Party to the Statute of the International Criminal Court of 1998 and domestication of same which also produces the current Chief Prosecutor of the Court should ensure that the likes of El-Rufai, Buhari, Buratai, Musa Daura, Arase, Alkali Baba and the rest and the serving senior security officers in the country from the ranks of military Lieutenant Colonels and Police CSPs since August 2015 are blocked from setting their feet on UK soil or arrested and charged for crimes against humanity and genocide or incitement to same, if they do set their feet on UK Soil.

“Where it is found that they have appointive or elective engagements such as academic board (Oxford) in the case of El-Rufai, such appointments or elections should be terminated.

“Intersociety also wishes to unequivocally state that it is morally reprehensible for the UK Government to continue to play host and open its international doors to worst violators and abusers of human rights and promoters of genocide and genocidal incitements.

“The UK Government cannot probate and reprobate by globally parading itself as “a Democratic and Human Rights Respecter State” and at the same time found wanting as a country encouraging or harboring grisly and egregious human rights abuses and violations and their abusers or violators.

“This clarion call of ours on the UK Government is also extended to the Governments of United States, Canada, France, Germany, Portugal Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Scotland, Denmark, Sweden, Australia, Norway, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe and the United Nations Organization as they should avoid replicating the infamous roles of “the Three Musketeers (UK, France and Belgium)” in the Rwandan Genocide of April-July 1994.