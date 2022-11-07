Ogun under Abiodun has witnessed tremendous development ― Ogun West monarchs

Traditional rulers and leaders of thought in Yewaland, on Sunday, declared that Ogun West Senatorial District witnessed tremendous development under the watch of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Hence, their resolve to support his second-term ambition as the governor of the state in the 2023 governorship election.

Stating this was the Olu and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, on behalf of other 42 monarchs from the district, insisted that Abiodun’s tenure has brought tremendous development to Yewaland in particular and Ogun West in general.

He recalled that all the royal fathers unanimously opted for Governor Abiodun after they had told all of their sons vying for the number one position to step down their ambition.

The monarch described Abiodun as ‘a man of his word’, while berating the decision of a governorship candidate from the axis who turned down the advice of the monarchs and leaders to step down his ambition for Abiodun.

“Since you became governor, we have seen tremendous changes and development in the state of our infrastructure here in Yewaland. You are a man of your word, what you promised to do, you have done, your success at the polls come 2023 is a done deal, we are with you,” he stated.

The monarch, who commended the governor for his effort at ensuring the timely completion of the Ilaro-Owode road, said that the royal fathers would join their voices with that of the state government to request the funds spent to repair the road.

Speaking, the Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Olanite,.while commending the governor for bringing development to the town of Imeko through the completion of the Oke-Ola road, said that the people of the town are solidly behind the governor and would ensure his victory at the polls

Also, the Olu of Imasayi, Oba Luqmon Kuoye, lauded the governor for the yellow roof initiative which has led to the rehabilitation of so many public schools and health centres in the state, particularly in Ogun West.

In his response, the governor thanked the traditional rulers for their support and prayers and pledged to accelerate development in Yewaland, noting that the senatorial district being the industrial hub of the nation has contributed tremendously to the growth of the state.

While appreciating the Yewa Council of Obas for their singular action of endorsing his second-term ambition, the governor promised to continue to work hard towards the socio-economic development of the state

On Tongeji Island, Abiodun informed the monarchs that the state government is working to explore the oil deposits in the area so as to ensure that the state is accorded oil-producing status.

