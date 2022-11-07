Ebonyi assembly summons EEDC over high tariff, epileptic power supply

Ebonyi State House of Assembly has summoned the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) over high tariff and epileptic power supply in the state.

The matter came up during the Assembly plenary under a matter of urgent public importance.

Moving a motion on the matter, the Deputy Speaker of the House and member representing Afikpo North West constituency, Kingsley Ikoro, said the company has been charging the masses very high tariff without electricity supply, describing it as unacceptable.

“For instance, I left my house for a month and at the end of the day due to their general billing, they brought a bill of N54,000 in a house where no one stayed for a month

“If you go to our villages, our people are really suffering. I think it’s high time we invited the owners of EEDC to come and explain to us.”

The Leader of the House and member representing Ezza North West constituency, Victor Chukwu, alleged that the company has been extorting the people.

He lamented that in many places in the state, there has not been electricity for long while EEDC has been bringing bills to pay for light they have refused to supply..

Speaker of the House, Francis Nwifuru, directed the House Committee on Power to summon the company to explain why there are arbitrary charges and epileptic power supply in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Leaders Handle Criticism

Criticism is the leader’s unwritten recompense. Leaders are criticized for issues they have control over as well as those about which they can do nothing. They are criticized for the sublime…

2023: Tinubu Plans Budgetary Expansion To Stimulate Economic Growth

In continuation of our analysis of presidential candidates’ economic plans which started last week with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s economic blueprint, today we consider the economic agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

DisCos Pay Over N212billion To NBET In 6 Months





Between January and June 2022, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) paid N212billion of their total invoice to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) , reports have shown…