JIgawa APC governorship candidate meets academics, presents 12-point agenda

JIgawa State All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Malam Umar Namadi Danmodi, has unveiled his 12-point agenda to over 300 academics for scrutiny and possible acceptance towards the 2023 general elections.

Presenting the agenda at Ahmadu Bello Hall, Danmodi, who is the current deputy governor of the state, said he would consolidate on the achievements of Governor Badaru Abubakar.

He explained that the agenda included sectors of education, health, water resources, ICT, agriculture, social welfare, among many others.

According to the governorship candidate, the agenda includes upscaling and sustaining modest achievement in the agricultural sector by creating an innovative and sustainable agricultural system, improving the education system of Islamic, primary, secondary and tertiary education

This he said is by consolidating and upscaling gains made within the sector, ensuring the conservation and sustainable utilization of natural resources through protection, afforestation, reforestation programmes and enforcing compliance with environmental safeguards protocols.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Leaders Handle Criticism

Criticism is the leader’s unwritten recompense. Leaders are criticized for issues they have control over as well as those about which they can do nothing. They are criticized for the sublime…

2023: Tinubu Plans Budgetary Expansion To Stimulate Economic Growth

In continuation of our analysis of presidential candidates’ economic plans which started last week with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s economic blueprint, today we consider the economic agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

DisCos Pay Over N212billion To NBET In 6 Months

Between January and June 2022, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) paid N212billion of their total invoice to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) , reports have shown…

Stop Rates To Marginally Rise Despite N105bn Net Inflow

There are expectations in the money market that stop rates will marginally rise amid the bias of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a contractionary policy…





MONDAY LINES: A Case For Yoruba Unity

I want to write about the civil war in Egbe Afenifere, then I remember what happened to the lame orphan who thought he could be the referee in a fight of witches. He was too ‘small’ for that magisterial job…