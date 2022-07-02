Ogun lawmakers demand immediate change in leadership of House

Eleven members of the Ogun State House of Assembly have demanded an immediate change in leadership of the House.

The lawmakers were Honourables Ademola Adediran; Adegoke Adeyanju; Slyvester Abiodun; Haruna Egbegbohun; Damilola Soneye; Dare Kadiri.

Others were Adeyemi Ademuyiwa; Yusuf Adejojo; Solomon Osho; Olusola Adams and Sikirat Ajibola.

The lawmakers in a letter dated 14th of June, 2020 and addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo argued that the change in leadership would afford other members the rare privileges of leading the House.

They asked for a change of leadership in the position of Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader, Chief Whip, Deputy Majority Leader and Deputy Chief Whip.

The letter reads partly, “We the under-listed Honorable Members of the 9th Assembly, hereby demand a Change of Principal office holders of the House. This is to allow other members of the 9th Assembly the rare privileges of also leading the House and to enhance their respective profiles for the remaining tenure of this 9th Assembly.

The Speaker while reacting said the matter had been resolved amongst themselves.

Oluomo noted that many Houses of Assembly across the country are in crisis because some lawmakers were denied return tickets while some have “bellied grievances.”

He explained that three members out of those who signed the letter had hitherto withdrawn their positions.





The Speaker said, “We are in the season of crisis in Houses of Assembly, those denied return tickets and those with hitherto bellied grievances all react somehow at the last leg.

“On OGHA, we are talking to ourselves, in fact, three of those who signed have withdrawn, besides the letter did not raise a legitimate cause of action, you don’t remove a person who did not commit an offence just because you also want to enjoy the privilege of holding such office and especially because you don’t get return ticket and want to be called the former principal at the expense of others.

“The House rules prescribed how such action can be taken and the condition precedent.

“Thank God we have resolved the matter amongst ourselves without any external influence.”

