Ooni communicates deities for peace, stability of nation with talking drum

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has used Yoruba Talking Drum popularly known as Iya Ilu to communicate peace, peaceful co-existence and stability as nation warms up for the conduct of 2023 general elections.

Displaying the dexterity and mastery of the Talking Drum at the 2022 Ayangalu Festival held at the OJAJA ARENA, Ife Grand Resort, Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye used the rhythm and tone of the Taking Drum to communicate peace and peaceful coexistence to the nation.

According to him ‘Our ancestors used drum majorly for communication, for it goes beyond entertainment and till date Yoruba people use drum for communication, and as a vital tool for preaching peace and harmony.

By the spirit of Ayangalu festival, we use rhythm and tone to communicate peace and peaceful co-existence to our people.

We are like the barometer in the next electioneering in Nigeria. Osun gubernatorial election is coming up in the next two to three weeks and that will lead to a major election in Nigeria by next January.

We know that things are hard especially in the issue of security in Nigeria, celebrating Ayangalu will make us focus on peaceful co-existence. Let us remain steadfast in promoting our cultural heritage for our collective progress.

In her address, the Ayangalu Ambassador and Chief Executive Officer, Adire Oodua Hub, Pincess Rinke Ademiluyi described Ayangalu as a patron deity of drumming who deserves to be celebrated.

She also lauded Ooni for championing gender equality by letting the whole world know that Ayangalu was a female deity.

She stressed that over 200 children would be trained during a planned workshop on how to make drums and how to become a drummer with a view to sustaining the traditional drumming culture of Ayan-Agalu.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ooni communicates deities… Ooni communicates deities…