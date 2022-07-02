We must not relent in giving back to society, Shettima tells wealthy Nigerians

Two-term Borno State Governor and Senator representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima, has called on wealthy Nigerians to cultivate the habit of reaching out to the less privileged in society.

Shettima gave the admonition at the weekend in his welcome remark as the Chairman of the Investiture Ceremony of the 11th President of the Rotary Club of Abuja-Maitama, Mr Yusuf Alli.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Interior in his speech entitled, “Giving Back to the Givers,” admonished privileged Nigerians to cultivate the habit of giving in order to mitigate the socio-economic challenges faced by the downtrodden in the country.

He said: “We must never yield to the temptation to believe that giving back to the society that produced us is a favour to the needy. While this is mainstream thinking, we can’t afford to understate the circumstances that gave us our good start in life and that doing so would come at great risk. Every society, just like nature itself, abhors a vacuum and so the alternative to giving to those at the lowest rungs of our economic ladder is a calamity for which none of us is prepared.

“There’s a reason both religious groups and corporate organizations revolve around the principle of giving back to society. It’s not just to compensate for the negative externalities accumulated in the pursuits of our capitalist and self-serving interests, but to fill the vacuum around us. When you look around this country to trace the origin of our national dilemma, the most glaring shortcoming is always undersupplying of selfless and charitable leaders, whether in politics or business, socio-cultural groups, or local communities.”

Senator Shettima described the new Rotary President who incidentally is the Managing Editor, Northern Operations of The Nation newspapers as a man who “symbolises the hope of a nation yearning for self-denying and free-giving heroes. Mr Yusuf Alli, who takes over today as the 11th President of the Rotary Club of Abuja-Maitama, has set himself apart in the society and earned this trust to map the way forward for this club, this collection of patriots dedicated to offering our world a reason to believe in the kindness of man.”

The new Rotary President who is the first male to assume the position as President of the Club Maitama- Abuja in his acceptance speech promised to live up to the expectations of members.

“I know leadership is about service, I am conscious that power is held in trust. I will not betray the trust.

“But I want to assure you that I will serve this club without fear or favour or ill-will. I pledge to work hard, uphold our diversity, ensure justice, equity and inclusion. I promise you, abundant love, grant you listening ears and provide enough comfort. My catchword is “I will do things, differently.





“You owe Rotary an obligation to stick to its Ts of Time, Talent and Treasure. Let us offer the best and be the best in the end,” he said.

Among the dignitaries that graced the occasion were the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede; Senator Smart Adeyemi; Alhaji Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad; Chief Wale Babalakin (SAN) and former aspirant for the office of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Saliu Mustapha.

