The Ogun State Ministry of Health has raised alarm over the Cholera outbreak in the Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, on Sunday.

Coker advised members of the public to report all cases of stooling and vomiting to the nearest health facility in their areas.

The statement reads partly: “There is an Outbreak of Cholera (Aarun òní gbá méjì) in the Ijebu North Local Government area of Ogun State.

“Cholera is known to occur during rainy seasons and may also be associated with poor environment and personal hygiene.

“It commonly presents with stooling with or without vomiting leading to dehydration. Cholera can result in death if the severe dehydration is not promptly corrected.

“We implore all citizens of Ogun state to please report all cases of stooling with or without vomiting to the nearest government health facility and notify the LGA DSNO (08069788449).

“Ensure proper personal and environmental hygiene. Citizens should wash their hands frequently (before and after using the toilet or eating).

“Use water from clean sources, treat water before use and boil before drinking.

“Wash and cook food thoroughly before eating.

“Prevent open defecation. Please be careful of the food and water you take, because cholera is caused by water or food contaminated with faeces.”





