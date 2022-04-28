Ogun govt charges health sector workers to be more committed to work

The Ogun State government has charged health workers in the state to be more proactive, conscious, productive and improve on services rendered to the people, so as to prioritise the ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda of the present administration.

The charge was given by the newly appointed permanent secretary of the Hospitals Management Board (HMB), Dr. Qudus Yusuff, during a familiarization visit to the State Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, with members of the management team of the board.

He advised them to work as a team, especially for optimum productivity, efficiency and service delivery, and admonished them not to be found wanting while the need arises.

“In fact, your strength is in your team. Working together as a team will guarantee success, and also ensure optimal productivity and service delivery, especially to those medical clients seeking health care attention,” Yusuff said.

He urged health workers to be diligent and work hard, and also be regular at work, warning that acts of indiscipline, truancy and others would not be condoned.

Yusuff, in a statement signed by the board’s Press Officer, Ms. Kabirat Adekanmbi, said that cleanliness of the environment and facility would guarantee godliness. He appreciated the management of the hospital for the kind gesture, urging them to keep it up.