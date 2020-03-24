The Ogun State Government has commenced electronic visual learning on the State-owned television station (OGTV), based on the closure of both public and private schools across the State.

The state government had on last Thursday, ordered the immediate closure of schools in view of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The government had placed a ban on high-density social gathering to contain the disease.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Kunle Somorin, in a statement on Tuesday, said the digital classrooms is tagged “OgunDigi Class”.

The initiative, according to the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Primary Secondary and Technical Education in the State, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, is in collaboration with the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology was to ensure that learners are still undergoing the learning process, while on the unplanned impromptu academic recess.

She added that the visual learning will run as follows on public streaming on OGTV (Channel 25, 260 on DSTV, 100 on GoTV) between the hours of 9:00am – 10:00am (Classes for Primary Schools); 10:00am – 11:00 (Classes for Primary Schools) and 1:00pm – 2:00pm (Classes for secondary Schools)

Students who do not have the opportunity to be part of the televised sessions could also to visit www.ogundigiclass.ng to watch the recorded version of the classes.

Additionally, students can also send questions on any subject on this platform while the teachers assist them.

Parents and guardians are hereby enjoined to ensure that appropriate measures are emplaced to enable their wards to benefit from this arrangement.

The electronic visual school commences 24th March 2020 and will be on throughout the duration of the closure of schools.

“OgunDigiClass would daily feature top-notch educators who would handle core topics in English and Mathematics at both Primary and Secondary Schools levels,” she added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE