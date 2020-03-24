Coronavirus: Panic in Kogi as lawmaker who returned from abroad refuses to be quarantined

Tension has heightened in Lokoja the Kogi State as one of the state lawmakers who just returned from the US refused to quarantine himself for 14 days as ordered by the federal government and rather went round the state capital clubbing.

It was also gathered that another two lecturers also arrived from foreign country and were not quarantined.

The lawmaker, Hon Abdullahi Balogun Bello representing Ajaokuta state constituency was said to have arrived the country by weekend and was spotted at a popular restaurant Missi T on Sunday afternoon and later in the night at the Lokoja club in company of some girls.

A source close to the lawmaker said he visited the US where he was residing before his election into the house and two other European countries before he returned back to the country

It was also learnt that two other lecturers from Kogi State University who were on study leave in one of the European countries also sneaked into the state by weekend and their whereabouts remain unknown.

Sources said the issue of the lawmaker and the two lecturers was raised on Monday at the inauguration of the Squadron team, a committee set up by the state government to curtail the spread of the disease in the state.

However, the Kogi State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Saka Audu was said to have been mandated to issue a statement on the danger of the spread of the deadly disease in the state a d to caution citizens on the need to adhere strictly to WHO warnings.

As at the time of filing in this report, the lawmaker who is the majority leader in the state Assembly and reputed to be ” a hard man” is still said to be moving freely around the state with nobody daring to confront him to do the needful.

When our correspondent sought for his reaction through his cell phone, he, however, refused to pick up his calls neither did he respond to a text message sent to him.

