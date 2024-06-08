Following the Federal Government’s announcement of a ban on underaged girls lodging in hotels, Nigerians have responded, advocating for the inclusion of underaged boys in this regulation.

This ban, disclosed by the Minister of Women Affairs, Honourable Uju Ohanenye, aims to combat human trafficking, particularly involving Nigerian girls.

However, the announcement has sparked significant debate on social media, with many Nigerians insisting that the policy should also cover underaged boys.

An X user, @Rotleo3819, questioned the government’s decision, asking, “What about

underaged boys carrying them to the hotel???”

Another user, @blexxman, pointed out, “That doesn’t stop underage girls from going to their male friends’ house to get a top up.” Highlighting a contradiction.”

@Merci7149434862 remarked, “So they can be married as underaged but can’t be taken to hotels? What if the husband takes his underaged wife to the hotel?” Advocating for equal protection.”

@ASIFATTIUS stated, “They should include boys too. Underage children.”

In addition to calls for the inclusion of boys, concerns were raised about the practical implementation of the ban.

@Chrismiles78 questioned its enforcement, asking, “And how is this going to be enforced? Hotel receptionists asking for birth certificates? Hotel staff to use their discretion to judge the likely age of customers? Policies cannot be made on a whim. There has to be an effective system of implementation & feedback.”

Similarly, @GodstimeNwaforC inquired, “How will you know they’re underage?”

