The Federal government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has refuted media reports that it plans to unveil wage awards for workers on Independence Day, 1st October.

A press statement made available to journalists stated that the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment who was quoted in some sections of the media to have informed of the wage award announcement is not a Spokesperson to the President and, therefore could not have made the statement.

Signed by Olajide Oshundun, Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the statement said; “The attention of the Ministry of Labour and Employment has been drawn to reports circulating online and also published by the Punch Newspaper of 27th September 2023 claiming that the President will announce wage awards and palliatives to workers during his October 1st Independence Day speech.

“The report which is said to have emanated from a purported “interview” with the Director of Information at the Ministry also claimed that a last-minute meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday between Federal Government and Labour to avert the proposed strike.

“We wish to categorically state that the report is false and misleading as at no time did the Director of Information make such disclosure of either announcement of wage awards or a scheduled meeting to the Punch reporter during their interview, which basically centred on the previous engagements between the Ministers of Labour and the Labour, including the release of NURTW officials granted bail due to the Minister’s intervention.

“Members of the public are enjoined to ignore the report as it is a total fabrication of an interview by the reporter to suit the narrative of the interests best known to the newspaper.

“For the benefit of doubt, it is important to stress that the Director of Information at the Ministry of Labour does not speak for the President nor is he involved in writing his speech to warrant him making any categorical statement on its content.

“If and when the Minister schedules a meeting with Labour, the public will be adequately notified through verified channels.

“The said newspaper is advised to retract the story and maintain professionalism in its reportage to avoid misleading the public.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE