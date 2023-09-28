Evicted BBNaijaAllStars housemates Soma and Angel have garnered many reactions from viewers after their public claim of being serious about their relationship.

After many interviews done by the duo after their eviction, they made it known they would be parting ways with their previous partners because what they had in the house was real.

Soma and Angel also assured me that they intend to continue the relationship now that they have left.

Apparently, this didn’t go down well with many viewers. Some project that their breakup will be the messiest in BBN history.

Others say Angel is just using Soma to be more popular after the show. A few drag them for not thinking twice before publicly breaking the hearts of their previous partners and wishing the same on them.

However, the love, support, and admiration many other viewers have for the couple is unmatched.

A lot of them comment on how good they look together, say they make love look so good, wish them well, and even go as far as insulting others who wish them ill.

Catch up on more reactions here:

Living your relationship (love of your life) outside and going into the house to scatter that sweet and loving relationship you once claimed. Soma and Angel no try. Ahhhhhh omooooo 😲 — *Pablo Martini* (@PabloHoggs) September 27, 2023

Inside d huz, it’s Angel using Soma, outside d huz, it’s Soma using Angel, during Media rounds, it’s Somgel using their ex’s, on Twitter, it’s Somgel using each other…

Dear Somgel, pls use everything usable, you’re d content, in/out! #BBNaijaAllStars #BBNaija — Uchechukwu (@Chukwunarotito) September 27, 2023

I’ve watched that Soma and Angel’s video over and over again. Bruvvvvv!!! Kneegaz don’t learn! How can a man be this blind and clueless? She’s calling her “ex” right after this interview to tell him it’s a BBNaija script she’s playing. SMH. — Máfejópamí (@VillageParrot) September 27, 2023





The way Soma and Angel dumbed their partners on a Sunday Live Show is evil. These 2 have no shame#BBNaija #bbnaijaAllstars — Fortune X 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@realfortuneX) September 27, 2023

I just hope Soma and Angel have the strength to ignore you silly fools and keep doing what is best for them. This is why they say SM affect their relationships and friendships. For the past how many days now you people have been choking on them. Leave them TF alone and get a life — رامات🧕🏾 (@mideofUK) September 27, 2023

It’s today I confirmed people have problem, they are bent on Soma and Angel having problems and fighting Cos why would you see anyone on a fukin TV having an interview and you expect them to be hugging and holding hands Ah, e ni problem oo — Adedoyinsola 💘 (@dee_toria1226) September 27, 2023

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…