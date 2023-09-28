A Dana Air pilot, Captain Abiodun Lawal, and First Officer Toluwase Oluwani have been commended for landing safely after a go-around in Abuja due to bad weather.

The captain of the Dana Air flight 9J355 from Lagos to Abuja with over 140 passengers on approach had to initiate a go-around which is a safety procedure when the conditions for landing aren’t good enough.

In a trending video, the visibly elated passengers were seen taking pictures with the captain and his first officer, commending them for high safety consciousness and for reassuring the passengers constantly through the duration of the go-around.

According to Captain Abiodun Lawal; “Upon approaching the Abuja runway, the visibility was poor due to bad weather and We had to initiate a go-around.

“A go-around is a fundamental safety procedure in ensuring that the conditions on the runway, approach and aircraft are conducive for landing”.

A statement issued by the airline declared: “At Dana Air,it is our commitment to fly our guests safely and comfortably and the safety of our passengers and crew will continue to be a top priority for us and we will continue to fly in accordance with global safety standards.”

Dana Air had recently recruited and trained over 20 Nigerian pilots reassuring the flying public of it’s high safety standards, commitment to human capacity development, and growth of the industry

The airline operates a mixed fleet of 7 Boeing aircraft with daily flights to major cities in Nigeria.

