Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, has tasked his supporters to return all forms of attack by the opposition to its quest with equal measure.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate who addressed the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Party in Asaba, said while they do this, they should ensure that they abide by the law of the land.

He pointed out that he has never knowingly broken any law of the land and encouraged his supporters to be law-abiding.

This is according to a statement released by the Obi-Datti Media office, titled: “Obi at Labour Party NEC Meeting, calls for Calm and Steadfast to the Course”

“The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has encouraged Nigerians not to be deterred but to remain calm and steadfast in their journey of reclaiming their mandate of a New Nigeria.

“Obi in spirit-lifting words to Nigerians particularly the Obidients, noted that he will never give up on the journey until victory is achieved.”

The LP standard-bearer, who spoke in Asaba while addressing the NEC of the Party, said that he never expected the journey to New Nigeria to be an easy one, adding that the forces who had, over the years, lived off the old order, were bound to fight back, as is being experienced now.

Underscoring the determination of the group involved in this project to resist intimidation or harassment of any kind and from any quarter, Obi said, “If they come at us through land, air, and sea, we will respond to them through land, air, and sea, but we will remain law abiding and will never give up on the nation.

“We are on the right path, and we will remain committed to the course,” LP presidential candidate stated.

“The former Anambra State Governor reiterated his commitment to a ‘Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian, as he maintained that the struggle to reclaim the mandate was not about him, as a person, but about millions of Nigerians who reposed their trust on him through their votes.

“The millions of Nigerians who voted for me did not just cast their votes, but they invested their hope in me. They deserve justice. So we must stay the course. And beyond regaining our mandate, I am committed to lifting people out of poverty. I remain committed to transforming Nigeria, starting from the North to every part of the nation,”





According to the statement, he further revealed that there may be more mudslinging on him from those who are against the emergence of the New Nigeria, but he noted that he would never be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory.

“I have always lived my life in the most law-abiding manner possible. Sometimes, as humans, we make mistakes, but I will never knowingly break any law. I am, therefore, not afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person. They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE