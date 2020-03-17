Obiano commiserates with victims of Lagos explosion

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has commiserated with the Government, people and residents of Lagos State over the unfortunate explosions and fire outbreak that wreaked havoc on lives and property at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Council of the state, last week Sunday.

In a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr James Eze and made available to Nigerian Tribune, in Awka, on Tuesday, Governor Obiano expressed shock at the enormity of the destruction of human lives and property trailing the disaster. He regretted the additional trauma and loss that this singular incident has caused many Nigerians at this moment the entire globe is apprehensive about the preservation of life. In his words, ‘This is no time to record such a devastating incident. Nigeria can ill-afford such waste of human lives and valuables.

The governor, while empathizing with his Lagos State counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, enjoined survivors of the tragic incident to take heart and put themselves together determined to march on with life irrespective of whatever odds the moment might present. He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved, as he prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Gov Willie Obiano expressed hope that the different arms and tiers of government in Nigeria will express greater commitment in promulgating and enforcing laws that will duly preserve lives and property in the country.

He advised Nigerians, particularly those affected by the havoc, to remain calm and have faith in the government’s commitment to a thorough investigation of the cause of the explosions and the fire.