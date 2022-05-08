Obesere set to launch ‘Egungun Becareful’ into NFT

The managements of MixFits Tech Creations, Be Known Entertainment and Nigerian fuji musician, Alhaji Abass Obesere are partnering to make one of his hit tracks “Egungun be careful” into NFT also known as Non fungible token.

“Egungun be careful” is one out of many songs produced by the versatile Fuji icon that expresses our everyday life struggles and the need for care by all.

Alhaji Obesere is of the opinion that with the advent of NFT, creatives have been afforded the opportunity to showcase their craft to a larger audience who values art and creativity.

This is the driving force for going into NFT, to explore the opportunities and innovations inherent in the metaverse and to use part of the proceeds to support Nigerians and by extension the Ukrainian society due to the attack meted on them by Russia. He believes that injury to one is injury to all.

The Fuji icon is an open minded person who practically embraced the idea and he’s very supportive right from the word go.

MixFits Tech Creations and Be Known Entertainment are optimistic this will be the beginning of new innovations that aims to export, expand and promote more talents in the Nigerian music industry.