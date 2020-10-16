Obaseki calls for immediate probe of attackers of #EndSARS protesters

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has condemned the attack on #EndSARS protesters in Benin City by unidentified hoodlums, noting that a thorough investigation would commence immediately to bring the culprits to justice.

The governor, in a statement, charged the Edo State Police Command to come out in full force to provide adequate security to the protesters, as they were exercising their rights as concerned citizens of Nigeria.

“I have just learnt that hoodlums have attacked #EndSARS protesters, who have conducted themselves peacefully in Benin City. I extend condolences to the victims of the attacks, including those who lost their lives and others who were injured by the thugs”, the governor said.

He added that “It is disheartening that anyone would attack a peaceful assembly of young people who are expressing genuine concerns over police brutality and intimidation in their own country” and called on the Edo State Police Command “to get out on the streets and provide adequate security for the protesters and ensure that no one is harassed in the course of exercising their rights.”

