Seven feared dead in renewed communal clash among Isokos in Delta

No fewer than seven persons died on Thursday during a renewed clash between youths from Oleh and Ozoro in Delta State.

Scores of people also reportedly sustained injuries during the melee that ensued.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the clash in a text message to our correspondent in Delta.

Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), however, could not confirm the number of casualties as of Friday afternoon.

Oleh and Ozoro communities are of Isoko stock from Isoko South and North local government areas of the state but are said to be at each other’s throat over a piece of boundary land.

As of the time of filing the report, frantic efforts were being made by operatives of the Delta Police Command to quell the clash.

Oleh is host to the Law Campus of the Delta State University (DELSU) as well as the administrative headquarters of Isoko South, while Ozoro is host to the Delta State Polytechnic as well as the headquarters of Isoko North.

Youths armed with weapons from one of the two communities were said to have started the fight at the piece of land said to be the source of dispute.

The disputed piece of land is said to be near the market at Ozoro where youths from the two communities squared it up.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.