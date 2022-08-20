Obasanjo faults Tinubu’s supporters’ comments on outcome of visit

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has denied comments credited to “those claiming to be supporters” of the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the outcome of his recent meeting with him.

He described such comments as “unhelpful”, saying the meeting was “more brotherly” than “political.”

Obasanjo in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, on Saturday, expressed dissatisfaction with the unauthorized report of the discussion at his meeting with Tinubu.

He said both parties agreed to a no statement from either side at the end of the meeting.

“Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good,” said Obasanjo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…