FIBAN flays NBC, asks commission to rescind shut down order on TV, radio stations

Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN) has flayed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its decision to shut down 52 radio and television stations nationwide.

National President of FIBAN, Desmond Nwachukwu, stated this in a statement issued on Saturday on the heels of the NBC decision to revoke the licences of 52 broadcasting stations.

Nwachukwu said most broadcasting stations are striving to survive under the country’s bad economy and that revoking their licences is insensitive and inconsiderate, adding that the commission is only interested in revenue generation.

“The revocation of the licenses of broadcast stations by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) at this point in time is not only ill-timed, but also a confirmation that the body is insensitive and inconsiderate of the current economic realities of today’s Nigeria.

“No right thinking individual or organization will justify the observation in breach, of any station’s obligation but we strongly believe that in consideration of the harsh and unfriendly business environment where they operate, efforts should have been made to establish whether the non-compliance is deliberate or circumstantial and act according to the findings before wielding the sledge hammer.

“It is an open secret that broadcast stations are groaning and striving to survive under an economy that is in shambles and antithetical to business growth. Today, practically all stations operate on generators while the rate of diesel increases by the day. So, while the NBC is interested in revenue generation, they are also expected to consider the survival of the goose that lays the golden egg.

“As a body whose members will be mostly affected, Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN) unequivocally calls on the NBC to rescind its decision, show understanding of the realities on the ground by allowing the affected stations more time to do the needful and be more professional in its conduct by shunning politically-motivated actions that will be detrimental to the growth of the broadcast industry,” the statement read.