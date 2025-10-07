Oba Ladoja’s enthronement, product of commitment, service, integrity — Oke-ogun elders

…expresses hope his reign will strengthen Oke-ogun/Ibadan relationship

Oke-ogun Council of Elders (OCE) has expressed the hope that the tenure of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa 1 as Olubadan of Ibadanland will strengthen and enhance the relationship between the foremost Yoruba city and Oke-ogun.

The feeling was contained in a statement congratulating HIM, Oba (Engr.) Ladoja on his ascension of the throne as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadaland.

President of Oke-ogun Elders, Otunba Bamidele Dada, OON, was quoted in the statement by the Council’s spokesperson, Comrade Jare Ajayi, as saying that Oba Ladoja’s enthronement was a product of commitment to service, team-spirit leadership style, perseverance and an exemplary integrity.

The council’s president, Otunba Dada, was a former Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources.

“Going by the experiences of the former governor, especially since he moved into the public arena as a community leader, activist and politician, he has gone through challenges that were capable of either crushing the chicken-hearted or frustrate him out of the fray. But Oba Ladoja did not give up. Neither did he compromise his integrity even when he had his eyes set on the ultimate posts – first in Oyo State and then in Ibadanland. His calm demeanour, moderation, suavity, knack for navigating complex political and social situations are exemplary” the statement claimed.

It went further to assert that the coincidence of the Oba’s installation with his 81st birthday and Nigeria’s 65th independence “is an indication that he was created for a purpose; service to humanity through leadership positions etc. Incidentally, a look at his trajectory clearly shown that even in his personal and business engagements, he demonstrated these qualities admirably”.

Alluding to the relationship that had existed between Oke-ogun and Ibadanland, the elders recalled that there were eminent leaders who have served Ibadan creditably well whose roots were from Oke-ogun “in addition to some other ties that bind us together presently”.

“In the light of this, we are hopeful that the reign of Oba Ladoja Arusa 1 will not only further smoothen the existing relationship between us, but foster a better consideration of and sensitivity to each other’s interests. This is with a view to ensuring that the two communities deal with each other fairly and justly”.

The Elders congratulated the people of Ibadan and prayed that the enthronement of Oba Ladoja as Olubadan will consolidate the progress Ibadan has made and ensure that it continues to be a pride of the Yorubas.

“We pray that the image of Ibadan as a place where everyone can thrive will be sustained and enhanced. Congratulations Your Imperial Majesty,” Dada, OCE president prayed.

