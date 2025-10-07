NRC condemns vandalism of signalling equipment between Agege, Agbado stations

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Tuesday night announced another case of vandalism on the signalling components of the Lagos-lbadan Standard Gauge rail between Agege and Agbado Stations.

In a statement signed by the NRC Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, the Corporation disclosed that some unknown persons had tampered with vital signalling components along the corridor.

“The vandalized items include the removal of signal machine cap protectors and the cutting of connection cables on Switch Point Machine No. 2.

“The damage was discovered during a routine inspection on Monday, 6th October 2025.

“The Corporation strongly condemns these acts of sabotage against national infrastructure, stressing that such actions not only disrupt smooth train operations but also pose serious safety risks to both passengers and railway staff. “However, NRC assures the general public that train movement on the Lagos-lbadan corridor was not obstructed and operations have continued without interruption.

“Security agencies have been notified to investigate and apprehend those responsible.

“The Corporation reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and reliability of rail operations nationwide and calls on members of the public, especially communities along railway corridors, to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities around railway facilities,” The NRC stated.

