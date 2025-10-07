IGP tasks newly recruited constables on values of honour, diligence 

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has charged newly commissioned constables to carry with them values of honour, diligence and patriotism which were instilled in them during training.

The IGP, represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 11, Fred Ekokotu, gave the charge on Tuesday in Oyo State Police Command at the passing-out-parade ceremony for the 2022/2023 batch of police constables, held on the Parade Ground, command headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Among those in attendance were state heads of security agencies including service commanders, Nigeria Immigration Service; the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Department of State Services, Nigeria Correctional Service.

Others included the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, represented by Chief Nurudeen Akinade; AIG Fimihan Adeoye (rtd); CP Sybil Akinfenwa (rtd); CP Rotimi Adelesi (rtd); the chairman of Ibadan South West Local Government Area, Hon. Rahman Olanrewaju Adepoju and the state Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), represented by the secretary, Mr Omoniyi Badmus.

The IGP, who reminded the new recruits that policing is not merely a job but a sacred duty, said that they must allow their conduct to be guided by professionalism, integrity, and respect for the rights and dignity of all citizens.

IGP Egbetokun admonished: “Shun corruption, extortion and abuse of power. The uniform you wear is a symbol of trust, and it must never be used to intimidate or oppress the people you have sworn to protect.”

He also urged the new constables to “uphold the rule of law, act with compassion and remember that the true measure of your success lies in the safety, peace and confidence of the communities you serve.”

The IGP pointed out that the constables passing out made a total of 20,000 recruits since his assumption of office, while he praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfast support and commitment to police transformation.

Saying that the President’s sustained interest in strengthening the Force serves as inspiration towards reform, improved welfare and operational efficiency, the IGP noted that the recruitment of additional 30,000 constables over the next few years is a demonstration of the resolve to address manpower gaps in policing in order to enhance security delivery nationwide.

In his opening remarks, the Commandant of the Police Training School, Eleyele, ACP Ishola Sulaiman, disclosed that for six months, the new recruits underwent rigorous physical conditioning, intellectual training, character development, long hours of drills, demanding exercises and intensive training programmes, among many others

Speaking with journalists, the Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, said that the best is expected from the new recruits, going by what they gathered while in training school, along with the IGP’s policies and directives to add to level of security personnel.

This, the police boss pointed out, would help in tackling the security challenges in Nigeria.

He also said that policing is everybody’s business as an area cannot be secured while the community is isolated.

He expressed the expectation of partnership with police personnel by communities, adding: “The communities should give credible and valuable and assist the police in carrying out their day-to-day duties, so that we achieve the aim of having a safe country.”

Goodwill messages from security agency heads and other stakeholders were followed by presentation of awards to outstanding recruits.

