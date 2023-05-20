In continuation of the Golden Jubilee celebration of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Anambra Secretariat held a lecture and awards celebration in the state.

The celebration took place at Arch-Bishop Obiefuna Retreat, Pastoral and Conference Center, Okpuno-Awka, on Friday.

The lecture was delivered by Comrade Ken Okoli, Youth Chairman, Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU), titled, NYSC – Five Decades of Fostering National Unity and Development.

The Lecturer highlighted some of the giant strides of the Scheme in the last five decades and concluded that the NYSC has come to stay in view of its relevance in the task of national development.

While speaking on the sustainability of NYSC, Comrade Okoli, appealed to Nigerians irrespective of tribe, ethnic and religious affiliations, to always be of assistance to Corps Members posted to their various communities across the country.

He thanked Nigeria’s founding fathers for establishing NYSC for the sake of peace and unity among youths in the country.

Others who also spoke at the occasion, were the State Deputy Commandant, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Mrs Christy Obasi, Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Psychological Association (NPA), Dr Casmir Nnaemeka and the Assistant Commissioner of Police in the state, Ajah Chukwu, advises corps members to be security conscious.

They urged them, to know the kind of friends and associations they keep in their various places of primary assignment amidst insecurity.

In her remark, the State Coordinator, Mrs Blessing Ekene Iruma, stated that the fifty years anniversary is not a festivity but a moment for stock-taking for the journey so far and the future of the scheme.

According to the Coordinator, NYSC is a training ground where most Nigerian youths discover their God-given talents through the scheme’s skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes.

Mrs Iruma commended the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for his continued support of the welfare of corps members serving in the state.





The NYSC management team also visited the Muslim community in the state during Friday’s Juma Service, where they prayed with the Muslim Ummah after which they solicited financial assistance for the completion of the ongoing construction of a mosque at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Unity Orientation Camp, situated at Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, in Awka South Local Government Area of the State.

The NYSC team were received by the Muslim community leaders led by Serika-Awka, and Alahaji Garuba Haruna.

The event which also featured an award ceremony, attracted top government functionaries, traditional, religious and opinion leaders as well as NYSC ‘s critical stakeholders. Some of the awards include the best host community, best corps employer, friendly LGA long-serving and merit award for staff.

Responding on behalf of the awardee, the Regent of Nri Kingdom, Prince Ikenna Onyeso, whose community, Nri community in the Anoacha local government area won the best host community award, thanked the NYSC for the recognition.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of an award to the State Coordinator, Mrs. Iruma by the State Chairman of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr. Victor Meju, in recognition of her sterling leadership qualities in Anambra State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…