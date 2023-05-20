A retired general in the Nigerian Army, Dr Oluyemi Bajowa has described as the most cheerful news in Ondo state since 1999 the presidential approval granted for the Ondo deep sea port.

Bajowa in a congratulatory letter addressed to Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and dated May 19, 2023, while commending the governor for his efforts towards the eventual approval, added that ” the approval, to the best of my knowledge and understanding, is the best dividend of democracy ever handed to Ondo State by the Federal Government.”

In the letter made available to Sunday Tribune, he explained that the project would serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the state and move it towards long-desired prosperity.

The elder statesman noted that the gesture of the outgoing federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari by approving the project is heartwarming, saying, “The Buhari administration has pushed the project beyond the level of mere paperwork.”

He said, ” Having been an effective player at the top echelon of the political administration at the Federal level in our country Nigeria for many years, I dare say that Governor Akeredolu must have invested so much human and material resources into pushing this laudable project to the point of convincing Mr President and the Federal Executive Council to grant this approval even at the twilight of the tenure of Buhari Administration.

“Only a very forward-looking leadership can fathom the endless socio-economic possibilities and opportunities accruable to the government and the good people of Ondo State via this phenomenal project both in the short run and on the long run!

“Apart from boosting water transportation connectivity between Ondo and the rest of the world, it will automatically attract the construction of a rail line to the port, which will invariably connect Ondo state to the national rail system for the very first time!

” This will further position and project our state to the world as a prominent agrarian and oil producing State. This will invariably ignite economic prosperity that will trickle down to the ordinary citizens in the rural areas, and facilitate the exploration of Bitumen, claimed by Geologist, as the 2nd largest deposit in the world, next to Venezuela.”

Bajowa who further saluted Governor Akeredolu for his, ” great vision and mission, as well as your political sagacity, administrative competency and unrivalled passion and leadership prowess, ” urged him to collaborate with the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the full and timely implementation of the Deep-Sea Port Project.

