NYSC visits corps members injured in auto crash on their way to orientation camp

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Saturday, promised to prioritise medical treatment of corps members who were recently involved in an auto crash on their way to the orientation camp.

The accident occurred along Jebba-Mokwa Road while the victims were on their way to NYSC Orientation Camp for the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Orientation course.

The Director General, who paid a visit to the four corps members, two men and two ladies, on admission at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Kwara State, assured them that management would continue to prioritise their welfare.

“I commend your patriotic zeal towards your fatherland by obeying the clarion call, and l assure you that we won’t leave you,” the Director-General said.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Dr. L. O. Odeigah, who conducted the Director General round the wards, explained that the Corps Members were responding to treatment, adding that they would continue to receive the best care possible in the facility.