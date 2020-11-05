NYSC to deploy 6000 persons for 2020 Batch “B” orientation

Director-General, National Youth Service Corp NYSC Brigadier General Shaibu Ibrahim Ibrahim disclosed that a total of six thousand NYSC members will be deployed across the country for the 2020 NYSC Batch “B”

General Ibrahim who disclosed this in an interview in Jos on Thursday during a Pre-Orientation Course workshop organised for stakeholders said the authorities had gone round the country to ensure that the facilities are ready.

“We are prepared to deploy six thousand corps members to participate in the 2020 Batch B exercise. We have gone around the country to ensure that the camps are also ready. We are going to merge those who suspended their orientation in March to also participate for the forthcoming National orientation exercise” he said.

According to him, the NYSC management had put in place all COVID-19 protocols in a bid to contain the pandemic so as to curtail community transmission in the camps across the country adding that was poised to ensure strict compliance to the guidelines in all their activities including the issuance of certificates of National Service to corps members that have successfully completed their national service.

“The NYSC is determined to address emerging challenges in the forthcoming orientation exercise which informed the reason to organise the workshop with the theme” Evolving a dynamic Operational Strategy in the Management of Camps in the Context of COVID-19″,

“We have been interfacing with the relevant bodies such as the presidential task force on COVID-19 (PTF), NCDC and state Ministries of Health on ways of ensuring safe and efficient of the orientation course. I am pleased to report that all our orientation camps have been prepared and remodelled with the approved safety protocols.

” Together with our partners, we will evolve further strategies that will, among other things, guarantee the safety of corps members, camp officials and other members of the camp community throughout the duration of the Orientation course”. He said

Governor Simon Lalong who declared the workshop open assured that Plateau state would do everything possible to support the NYSC in all of its programmes to enable them to achieve success