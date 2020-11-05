Gunmen kill trader in Ekiti

Unknown gunmen, on Wednesday night, killed a 40-year-old man Olanrawaju Oladapo in Dalimore area of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The deceased specialised in the sale of recharge cards and provisions at Dallimore area of Ado-Ekiti.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred at about 9.45 pm after the trader had closed from work and drove home.

One of the residents of the area, who identified himself as Olatunji revealed that the assailants traced the deceased to his house behind Jone Jane Hospital, Dalimore, Ado Ekiti, where he was ambushed and killed at the main entrance.

The deceased’s valuables and money were said to have been carted away by the gun-wielding killers.

“The deceased had just packed into the house few months ago after he felt unsafe in his former apartment.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident and we call on the security agents to fish out the perpetrators. He was a young, enterprising, diligent and respectful man, who had been robbed several times in his former house.”

When contacted, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Yes, he was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen while returning home from his shop at about 9:45 pm on Wednesday.

“His body had been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary. Meanwhile, preliminary investigation is ongoing for possible arrest of the culprits.”

