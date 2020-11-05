NYCN commends IGP over handling of #EndSARS protest

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended the Inspector- General of Nigeria Police, Mohammed Adamu, for the professionalism exhibited by Police personnel during the #Endsars protest that resulted to loss of lives and destruction of properties across the country.

NYCN President, Solomon Adodo, at a press briefing, on Thursday, in Abuja, explained that while the several incidences that gave rise for the agitations to end the now-dissolved Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), were genuine, the ensuing violence was regrettable, howbeit the tact deployed by the Police IG saved the day.

It would be recalled that the protest which began peacefully later metamorphosed into days of killings and looting across the country by hoodlums. 22 police officers also lost their lives in the process while 205 police stations and formations were torched.

According to the NYCN President, the situation would have resulted in greater damage had the police leadership failed to act tactfully in the interest of the nation.

“The leadership of the Police took responsibility during the fracas in the most professional manner. The personnel were professional and exercised maximum restraints in the face of imminent danger. We find this conduct highly commendable.

“We are not unmindful of the role Nigeria police play in safeguarding the individual and public space and therefore they must be given the necessary support. If the police are demoralised, the tendency is that criminals will take over the public space, and the country, in the end, anarchy will prevail.

“Therefore, no amount of provocation, no amount of distractions should make the Police shy away from its constitutional responsibilities,” the NYCN stated.

The umbrella body of the Nigerian youth further commended the step taken by the IGP in setting up an assessment committee to ascertain the loss suffered by the Nigeria Police Force across the country during the #EndSARS protests for the purpose of strategic planning, re-construction and re-equipment, as well as for future reference and visit to families of slain personnel on behalf of the Force was also lauded.

The Council advised citizens particularly the youth to cooperate with the Police in the legitimate discharge of their duty while also ensuring that the body will maintain vigilance to ensure that no law-abiding Youth is victimised or brutalised again.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE